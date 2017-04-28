‘Psych’ Movie: All Signs Point to Production Beginning as Early as This Summer

Shawn and Gus might be teaming up again, according to a new rumor.

USA Network’s “Psych” ended three years ago, but it might soon be getting a revival on the big screen.

A recent Production Weekly entry lists a feature film called “Psych” as one of many shooting beginning in May. This has naturally created speculation among fans who’ve been waiting to hear about their favorite fake psychic detective returning to the screen in some form.

Over at Comicbook.com, the report is that the movie will shoot this summer in Vancouver and San Francisco. This seems to be supported by a stray comment that Cary Elwes made at the Indiana Comic Con.

According to the Herald Bulletin, when the actor was asked for more clarity as to the true identity of his Canadian art thief character Pierre Despereaux, Elwes said, “It’s a good question, and I believe it all will be revealed in the film that we’re making this summer. We’re all reuniting in July to make some organized chaos.”

“Psych” premiered in 2006 and ran for eight seasons. The comedy starred James Roday as Shawn Spencer, a freelance consultant to the Santa Barbara Police Department, pretending to be a psychic who has visions that help solve crimes. The truth is that he has an eidetic memory, exceptional observational skills and enough chutzpah to pull off the whole psychic thing. Burton “Gus” Guster (Dule Hill) is Shawn’s childhood best friend and business partner who usually plays it straight and goes by a number of colorful aliases.

Until the movie arrives (because we’re not giving up hope), here’s a taste of the humor and nicknames from “Psych”:

