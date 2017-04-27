‘Queen of the South’ Season 2 Teaser: There Can Be Only One Queen in USA Drug Drama

Alice Braga will fight 'till she dies in Season 2 of the USA Network series.

The future of the drug trade is most definitely female in this exclusive teaser for Season 2 of USA Networks crime drama,”Queen of the South.” “There can be only one queen,’ boasts the tagline to the brand new video as Teresa Mendoza, played by Alice Braga (“City of God”), fights her way to the top of the illegal drug trade.

“Queen of the South” is the American adaptation of the literary page-turner “La Reina Del Sur,” written by internationally acclaimed author Arturo Pérez Reverte. Season 2 of the crime-drama finds Teresa (Braga) climbing the ladder of the illegal drug trade as she butts heads with her new boss, Camila Vargas, the head of the American chapter of the Vargas Cartel played by Veronica Falcon.

“Don’t forget whose house you’re in, and who built it,” Camila tells Teresa, who will almost definitely forget whose house she’s in and who built it. (“There can be only one queen,” after all.) As these things usually play out — and as the tagline suggests — Camila won’t be too pleased with Teresa encroaching on her position.

Season 2 of “Queen of the South” will premiere June 8 on USA Network. Check out the exclusive teaser below.

