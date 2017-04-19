‘Sesame Street’ Muppets Spoof ‘The Real Housewives’ in Hilarious New Video — Watch

"The Real Grouches of Sesame Street" features a scene at FUR Lounge.

Move over “Real Housewives,” because here come Oscar, Grundgetta, Grover and Diva Garbagedump. In a brand new three-part parody titled “The Real Grouches of Sesame Street,” the muppets from “Sesame Street” spoof Bravo’s popular “Housewives” franchise, and the result is hilarious.

The first video features the taglines for each character. “I have a taste for trash… and trash has a taste for me,” says Oscar on the clip. “People call me a trash-digger, and they’re not wrong,” says Garbagedump.

The second part features the characters participating in a talent show, with references to the songs “Grouchy for the Party,” “Money Can’t Buy You Trash” and “Pretty Messy.” In the third video we see the “Real Grouches” having dinner at FUR Lounge, their version of Linda Vanderpump’s West Hollywood hotspot SUR Restaurant. Watch the videos below.

“Meet The Real Grouches of Sesame Street”

“The Real Grouches: Grouch Talent Show”

“The Real Grouches: Dinner at FUR Lounge”

