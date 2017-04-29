‘Reservoir Dogs’ Reunion: Quentin Tarantino Says Wes Craven Walked Out of His Mafioso Masterpiece

Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen, Steve Buscemi and Tim Roth joined QT for a 25th anniversary screening at Tribeca.

“The Godfather” isn’t the only classic whose cast and crew are reuniting at Tribeca this weekend. Last night also saw a 25th anniversary screening of “Reservoir Dogs,” with Quentin Tarantino appearing alongside Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen, Steve Buscemi and Tim Roth to discuss his classic debut.

Lynn Hirschberg moderated the discussion, beginning the proceedings by asking Tarantino about the film’s world premiere at Sundance. The writer/director called the event “kind of a disaster” because of technical difficulties: “At the height of it all, when everyone is pointing their guns at each other, the power went out. It was a fucking disaster.”

Well before “Reservoir Dogs” saw the light of day, Tarantino was confident that good things were on the horizon. He told the story of a gathering at Keitel’s seaside abode in Malibu, which represented a sort of turning point: “I realized that most of the pressure was off my shoulders. All these guys really understood the material,” he recalled. “I thought, ‘Fuck…I just need to keep the movie in focus.’ The guys were all cake. I just need to bring the frosting.

“I got in my car to drive from Malibu to Glendale down Sunset Boulevard, and that was the happiest moment in my life. I knew this was going to work out — making movies in general, not just ‘Reservoir Dogs.'”

Other highlights, according to Deadline: Michael Madsen was intimidated by his torture scene set to “Stuck in the Middle With You” (“In the script, it just said, ‘Mr. Blonde dances maniacally around the cop.’ What does that mean?”) and the highest number of people to walk out of a festival screening was 33.

The most surprising person to leave the movie early? Wes Craven: “The guy who did ‘Last House on the Left’ walked out of my movie!” said Tarantino. “I guess it was too tough for him.”

