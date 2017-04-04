RESISTfest: New Online Film Festival is Looking for Political Content

The deadline to submit your 30-to-90-second video is May 15.

IAgreetoSee.com is putting together a brand new film festival known as RESISTfest. The event, which will take place online, is seeking politically relevant ads and music videos of about 30-90 seconds, from professionals and amateurs alike. Submission is free, and the deadline to send in videos is May 15.

READ MORE: Film Festival Roundup: Sunscreen Unveils Main Slate, Montclair Announces Special Screenings, Dallas Names Honorees and More

Entry requirements include having content containing a political themes and adhering to the time restraints mentioned above, as well as all submitters being at least 18 years old. Prizes include the top award of $2,500, as well as an audience favorite award of $1,000, among other prizes.

The films will be judged by a panel of political experts, and the top selected films will not only be up for financial awards previously mentioned, but also offers the chance to have lunch with political insiders and experts. All winners will also be featured on the IAgreetoSee website, as well as being included in their email newsletter, which will reach over 25,000 leading political and media figures. In the politically charged environment our country has been living in lately, it seems all the more important to have a film festival such as this one.

READ MORE: 5 Exciting Films in the 2017 Berlin Film Festival Competition Lineup

IAgreetoSee.com is one of the country’s top sites when it comes to featuring and promoting political media content. Submitting your short film could lead to exciting exposure, so don’t waste any time! You can learn about all the submission requirements and submit your content here.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.