‘Rick and Morty’ Fans, Season 3 is Now Streaming on Adult Swim (Limited Time Only)

Saturday night, as we write this, we’re experiencing a cruel/beautiful/hilarious joke on behalf of Adult Swim — one all too fitting for April Fools’ Day (except it’s not a joke).

The third season premiere of “Rick and Morty” is now streaming on adultswim.com, an adventure that continues doubling down on the time travel underpinnings of the series.

According to comments on the feed, the episode will be replaying on a loop until midnight tonight. Voice actors Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke and more remain in fine form, plus special guest star Nathan Fillion.

“Rick and Morty,” the beloved Adult Swim animated series created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, has been on an extended hiatus for which Harmon took full blame during the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. “I don’t have a release date for Season 3. It’s not that I know it and I’m not allowed to say it; it’s [Adult Swim’s] domain. What I will tell you is it’s late because of us, it’s late because of me,” he said while speaking with IndieWire’s Mike Schneider.

Meanwhile, Dan Harmon confirms that this is happening for real:

To the 900 waiting in Chicago: Rick and Morty’s season 3 premiere started airing. It will be airing on a loop after we’re done, you’re fine — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) April 2, 2017

Season 3 is expected to premiere soon, though there’s no official announcement as to airdate. In the meantime, if you happen to be the type of person looking at the Internet on a Saturday night — get watching NOW.

