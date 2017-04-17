‘Rick and Morty’ Inspires Expensive Bid for Expired McDonald’s ‘Mulan’ Dipping Sauce on EBay

McDonald’s, are you lovin’ it?

It’s only fitting that an animated series with a cult following like “Rick and Morty” inspired an even more niche and cultish devotion to a defunct fast-food condiment tied to a Disney film.

In the “Rick and Morty” Season 3 premiere that aired on April Fools’ Day, Rick lamented that McDonald’s had discontinued the special McNugget Szechuan dipping sauce that was available briefly for the release of “Mulan.”

“They created a new sauce for the McNuggets called the Szechuan sauce, and it’s delicious, but they got rid of it, and now it’s gone,” said Rick. “The only place we can try it is in my memory.”

Well, in Rick’s memory and on eBay. According to the U.K.’s Mirror, a man sold one packet of “Mulan” Szechuan dipping sauce, circa 1998, for $14,700. The savvy salesman found the packet while cleaning out “a really old car.” One can only imagine that those conditions could only enhance the quality of the ancient dipping sauce. This man’s success will no doubt drive others to seek out other nooks and crannies that haven’t been cleaned in nearly 20 years for the possibility of finding other unused sauces for potential profit.

In the meantime, “Rick and Morty” and fans of the cartoon have been lobbying McDonald’s to just bring the sauce back, which would save them the possible food poisoning caused by eating sauce packets found in old cars. McDonald’s could make things right by re-releasing the sauce timed to the upcoming live-action remake of “Mulan.”

The official “Rick and Morty” Twitter account even hit up the McDonald’s Twitter account, which elicited a less than inspiring reply.

Please God, I don’t ask for much, please let us gain enough cultural influence to force McDonald’s into bringing back that fucking sauce. — Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) April 2, 2017

“Rick and Morty” returns for its third season sometime later this summer on Adult Swim.

