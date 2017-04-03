‘Rick and Morty’: Adult Swim Hints At How Long You Have to Wait for Season 3

In the meantime, watch the latest episode over and over all this week.

The cult following behind “Rick and Morty” has only intensified around its recent crazy promotional style. In part as a reaction to the very long delay for Season 3, and in part as an homage to the show’s own wicked sense of humor, Adult Swim has been diabolical in dribbling out bits of “Rick and Morty” — such as this beautiful Rick Roll — to a thirsty and appreciative audience, who are more than willing to both praise and curse Dan Harmon’s name.

The delay on “Rick and Morty” is all Harmon’s fault, which he admitted to IndieWire recently. Therefore, we’re more than happy to give him credit for pulling off this epic April Fool’s joke of actually delivering the real deal: the Season 3 premiere episode streamed online over the weekend for a limited time. Titled “The Rickshank Redemption,” the 23-minute episode packed in a lot, picking up from last season’s finale in which the Galactic Federation took over Earth, with special guest star work by Nathan Fillion.

Harmon works in mysterious ways, which fortunately you can learn about on Twitter, where the madman made it seem like he made the premiere happen on command in this Twitter exchange:

Writer Dan Guberman also took to Twitter:

if you loved that episode, we top it this season, multiple times. If you hated it, we top it this season, multiple times. — (((guterman))) (@danguterman) April 2, 2017

For those who either missed the premiere or want to rewatch it, you’re in luck. Adult Swim will re-air the episode each night this week at 10 p.m.

Also, AdultSwim.com is running a full marathon of every “Rick and Morty” episode ever, and yes, that includes the Season 3 premiere as well.

And finally, Adult Swim gave its first hint of when the show will officially return in a press release on Monday: “Fans can catch up online at adultswim.com, with new episodes coming later this summer.”

Later this summer, guys. Until then, watch the marathon below: