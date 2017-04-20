‘Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Trailer: Strap a Box on Your Face to Be Morty’s Clone — Watch

The future is here, and it looks nothing like “Black Mirror.”

Get Schwifty!

Once again, “Rick and Morty” fans have something to distract themselves with while waiting for the third season to arrive. Previously, it was a sneak preview of the premiere, which dropped on April Fools’ Day, and then it was really old McDonald’s McNugget Szechuan sauce. Now, it’s a whole new dimension.

That’s right! Your favorite adventurers have joined the 3-D revolution with “Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality,” a VR experience from Adult Swim Games and Owlchemy Labs that launched Thursday.

In the VR experience, you are a clone of Morty and get to travel through portals to strange worlds and deal with Rick’s demands, for better or for worse. Players will be tasked to complete missions and solve puzzles, all while getting yelled at by Rick. The experience is a fully voice-acted adventure.

Other activities include using your hands to probe, throw and smash iconic items like the Plumbus, tossing dirty undies in Rick’s face and teleportation.

“Virtual Rick-ality” also comes with this very promising warning: “Content in this product may not be appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work.”

In the trailer below, Rick seems very invested in everyone getting on board with the VR game: “It’s the hottest new trend, it’s the hottest new future of entertainment,” he says. “You’ll never understand its majesty. VR for everyone. Everyone with a box on their face.”

“Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality” is available for HTC Vive and Oculus + Touch at Steam and Oculus Home.

The regular, ol’ 2-D version of “Rick and Morty” will return sometime later this summer on Adult Swim.

