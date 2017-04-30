Ridley Scott: Aliens Exist — and They Could Kill Us All Just as Easily as the Xenomorph

He has a gun, though, so he isn't worried.

Bad news, humanity: Ridley Scott believes that aliens are out there, and he isn’t optimistic about our chances of surviving an encounter with them. You might think that making movies about extraterrestrials — including the upcoming “Alien: Covenant,” the sequel to “Prometheus” and another prequel to “Alien” — doesn’t make someone an expert on the real thing, but if expertise mattered we’d be living in a very different country right now.

“I believe in superior beings,” the filmmaker said in a Sky News interview. “An expert I was talking to at NASA said to me, ‘Have you ever looked in the sky at night? You mean to tell me we are it?’ That’s ridiculous. The experts have now put a number on it having assessed what is out there. They say that there are between 100 and 200 entities that could be having a similar evolution to us right now.

“So when you see a big thing in the sky, run for it. Because they are a lot smarter than we are, and if you are stupid enough to challenge them you will be taken out in three seconds.”

If what’s out there is anything like the xenomorph, he’s almost certainly right. Scott himself isn’t afraid, however: “Nothing scares me. I have a 9mm.” Read the full interview here and consider buying a flamethrower.

