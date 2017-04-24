That Rihanna/Lupita Nyong’o Movie Could Actually Happen, If Ava DuVernay and Issa Rae Have Anything to Say About It

The director and screenwriter want to make it a reality.

Is a viral tweet being made into a movie? A picture of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o sitting next to each other caught the attention of many last week, including a Twitter user going by simply “k” who suggested that “Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans.” The “12 Years a Slave” star took notice (“I’m down if you are,” she tweeted at Rhianna), as did her potential co-star: “I’m in Pit’z,” responded the singer-turned-actress.

Each of these tweets proved massively popular, and so a dream team was assembled in would-be viewers’ hearts: Ava DuVernay (“Selma,” “13th”) as director, Issa Rae (“Awkward Black Girl,” “Insecure”) as screenwriter. Both have expressed their interest on Twitter — “Lights set. Camera’s up. Ready to call action for these #queens,” wrote DuVernay; Rae simply tweeted a gif of a cat furiously typing — though an official green light has yet to follow.

Rihanna has become a frequent onscreen presence lately, appearing in “Bates Motel” as well as the upcoming “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” and “Ocean’s Eight.” Nyong’o will next be seen in two high-profile projects: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Black Panther.”

Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans https://t.co/PhWs1xd3nj — k (@1800SADGAL) April 18, 2017

