Riz Ahmed Attacked Over ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Night Of’ in James Corden Rap Battle — Watch

"I know ruining 'Star Wars' is seen as unlawful, but here's a 'Rogue One' spoiler, in it he's awful," Corden rapped.

On Monday night’s episode of “Drop the Mic,” James Corden faced off against “Star Wars: Rogue One” actor Riz Ahmed in an epic rap battle, where no topic was off limits. And, while the “Late Late Show” host thought it would be an easy battle to win, at the end Ahmed crashed Corden, becoming the big winner of the night. Well, after all, in addition to be an actor, Ahmed is a rapper who goes by the stage name Riz MC.

READ MORE: ‘The Night Of’ Season 2: Riz Ahmed, John Turturro and Steven Zaillian Explain What It Would Take to Make More Seasons

Corden began the battle throwing some shade at Ahmed’s singing and acting skills: “Am I supposed to be afraid of Riz cuz he raps/ His lyrics lack depth, just like when he acts/ You might recognize him from some TV shows/ Or not at all if you don’t pay for HBO.”

READ MORE: James Corden Debuts ‘Donald: The Musical’ With ‘Matilda’ Composer On ‘The Late Late Show’ — Watch

But, the “Girls” actor fired back: “I speak the truth, you’re a liar/ He’s like Sean Spicer mixed with a singing Uber driver/Look at you, I bet you think you’re great/ But your chat show’s so late nobody’s awake.” Watch the complete segment below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.