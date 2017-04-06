‘Rodney King’ Trailer: First Look at the Spike Lee-Directed One-Man Show — Watch

The Netflix one-man show is written and performed by Roger Guenveur Smith.

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming one-man show “Rodney King,” directed by Academy Award nominee Spike Lee. The show is written and performed by long-time Lee collaborator, stage and film actor Roger Guenveur Smith.

“Rodney King” will be available to stream on Netflix April 28, one day before the 25th anniversary of the announcement of the “not guilty” verdict in the Rodney King case. The verdict led to the Los Angeles riots, which became the most famous case of police brutality in the US, and left more than 60 people dead and over 2,000 injured.

Lee and Smith had previously collaborated in the 2001 film adaptation of Smith’s solo performance “A Huey P. Newton Story,” an intimate portrait of the late co- founder of the Black Panther Party. Smith has also appeared in Lee’s “Do The Right Thing,” “School Daze,” “Malcolm X,” “Summer of Sam,” “He Got Game,” “Get on the Bus” and “Chi-Raq.” Check out the first trailer for “Rodney King” below.

