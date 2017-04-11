‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Honest Trailer Pokes Fun at the Film’s Easter Eggs — Watch

"Enjoy one of the most beautiful 'Star Wars' films to date that feels like the world's biggest-budget fan film," says the narrator on the trailer.

Screen Junkies has released its Honest Trailer for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Although the movie directed by Gareth Edwards is the first stand-alone film from the “Star Wars” franchise, the guys behind Screen Junkies describe it as “Disney’s first Star Wars anthology movie, because there’s no way in hell they’ll call it a Star Wars prequel number four.”

READ MORE: ‘Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View’ Reimagines the Series Through the Eyes of Supporting Characters

The trailer highlights the many easter eggs in the film. “You ‘member ‘A New Hope,’ you ‘member Darth Vader. Now, prepare to ‘member the handful of years between ‘The Rise of Darth Vader’ and the start of ‘A New Hope’… uh-oh, they’re gonna just re-hatch everything from ‘Star Wars,’ aren’t they?” the narrator says at the beginning of the clip.

“Enjoy one of the most beautiful ‘Star Wars’ films to date that feels like the world’s biggest-budget fan film… full of easter eggs that will have die-hard fans saying, ‘Gold leader’, ‘Red leader.’ Awesome!” the narrator says at a later point in the trailer.

READ MORE: Carrie Fisher to Appear in Final ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Her Brother Reveals

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” opened in theaters in the United States on December 10, and grossed over $1 billion worldwide. Watch the film’s Honest Trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.