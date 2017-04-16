Roman Polanski Compares Court to Nazis for Rejecting Motion to Avoid Further Jail Time

Polanski fled the the United States in 1978 and has yet to return.

In a move sure to draw support from those who have remained on the fence regarding his client, Roman Polanski’s attorney has compared a U.S. court to Nazi Germany. The questionable comparison comes after Polanski’s most recent attempt to avoid further jail time for his 1977 rape case was rejected. Deadline has attained a filing from the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s lawyer claiming that “Mr. Polanski was as justified in fleeing this Court’s illegal conduct as he was to flee the Germans who invaded Poland.”

Polanski, a Holocaust survivor whose wife Sharon Tate was murdered by the Manson Family in 1969, pled guilty to statutory rape in 1977. He served 42 days in prison and was ready to accept a plea bargain ensuring that he would serve no further time behind bars; upon learning that the judge in his case was going to reject the agreement, he fled to Paris and has not returned to the United States since — including when he won the Academy Award for Best Director in 2003.

Harland Braun, Polanski’s attorney, writers in his motion that “an analysis of the legal and factual issues in this 40-year old criminal case may conclude that this Court’ s Order of April 3, 2017 is morally incoherent, legally illogical and factually deceptive.”

“As is plain, Mr. Polanski is looking for an economical and practical solution to a four-decade-old case,” continues the filing. “But for whatever reason, this Court seems to want to overly complicate this case.”

