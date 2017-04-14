‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Exclusive Clip: Eureka and Sasha Get Catty In the Workroom — Watch

There hasn't been much drag queen drama on season 9 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" so far -- but that's all about to change.

Four episodes into season nine of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and we’ve got our first work room fight — between two of the favorite queens. When plus-size Southern belle Eureka O’Hara makes a joke about eating disorders, Brooklyn’s own Sasha Velour says she’s gone too far, and Eureka’s apology would not win any lip synchs.

As the queens are beating their faces for a daytime talk show challenge where they must interview special guest judge Naya Rivera (“Glee”), surprise returning queen Cynthia Lee Fontaine says, “Can I tell you guys about one of the disorders that I have?” To which Eureka, the only plus size queen this season who has been in the top three twice already, replies, “Eating.” “Don’t joke about that, it’s really inappropriate,” says Sasha, applying a deep magenta lip gloss.

When Eureka gets defensive, Sasha says, “I have a long history with eating disorders,” before Eureka interrupts her again, and the exchange only escalates from there. The knives, or the nails, are indeed out.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs Fridays at 8 pm on VH1.

