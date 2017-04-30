Samantha Bee’s ‘Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner’ Live Stream — Watch

Here's one hour of biting political satire you won't want to miss.

Tonight, Samantha Bee cements her place as the reigning queen of political satire as “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” and you won’t want to miss it. Airing on TBS tonight at 10 pm ET/PT, the network says there is “no need to steal your parents’ login info” for those of you watching at home. The network will be live streaming the full show on Twitter, with an uncensored encore airing directly afterwards.

READ MORE: Samantha Bee’s ’Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner’ Trailer: Celebrate the Free Press While We Can — Watch

The hour-long special was taped live in Washington, D.C. at the DAR Constitution Hall (insert Ivanka Trump jokes here). Presented as an alternative fact to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which President Trump will not be attending, Bee’s broadcast will be considerably funnier, not to mention better attended. Boasting special guests Peaches and Will Ferrell, Bee proves yet she is the rightful heir to the satirical news empire left behind by Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert.

This is one you won’t want to miss. Tune in at 10 pm here:

You can stream the whole #NotTheWHCD right here. No need to steal your parents’ login info. https://t.co/YXEOid6AEQ — TBS Network (@TBSNetwork) April 27, 2017

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.