Samantha Bee’s ’Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner’ Trailer: Celebrate the Free Press While We Can — Watch

While nabbing tickets to Samantha Bee’s “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” might be as difficult as getting into the actual White House Correspondents’ Dinner (you know, if they had one this year), at least we can still tune in through the magic of television.

TBS announced Friday that the first annual (oh yes please make this a regular thing) “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” will be highlighted in a special installment of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” on Saturday, April 29. Bee herself will host the festivities from DC’s largest concert hall, DAR Constitution Hall, in our nation’s capital.

The official White House Correspondents’ Dinner traditionally allowed the White House press corps to celebrate the president through an evening full of jokes. A featured speaker, often a comedian, would be invited to lead a roast of the POTUS. Given President Donald Trump’s animosity toward the press, however, this year’s dinner was canceled. Enter Samantha Bee, champion of the press.

“The evening is sure to bring plenty of surprises, music, food and laughter – and if you’re not careful, you might just learn something,” reads a statement by TBS. “Specifically, you’ll learn how screwed we’d be without a free press. All proceeds for ‘Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner’ will go to the Committee to Protect Journalists (cpj.org). We hope they love it, but they certainly didn’t ask for the support of a woman whom Newsbusters once called ‘an unfunny, feminist battle ax.’”

Watch the teaser trailer for the “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” below:

