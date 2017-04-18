‘Sand Castle’ Exclusive Clip: Nicholas Hoult and Henry Cavill Are Soliders in Netflix War Drama — Watch

The film takes place in the early days of the second Gulf War when a group of soldiers are stationed in Iraq to repair a bomb-damaged water pumping station.

Nicholas Hoult is getting pretty good at playing War Boys, though in Netflix’s war drama “Sand Castle,” there’s more introspection and less flame-throwing guitars than anything we saw in “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Set in Iraq in 2003, the film follows a group of American soldiers during the early days of the second Gulf War. They are sent to the outskirts of Baqubah to repair a water pumping station that was damaged by U.S. bombs. The soldiers soon learn that winning the hearts and mind of the angry and resentful locals is a task fraught with danger.

Alongside Hoult, the film stars Henry Cavill, Glen Powell, Logan Marshall-Green, Neil Brown Jr., and Beau Knapp and is directed by Fernando Coimbra, who is best known for his work on “Narcos.”

“Sand Castle” will premiere on Netflix on April 21. Check out our exclusive clip below.

