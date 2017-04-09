‘Saturday Night Live’ Recreates Pepsi Ad Creator Realizing His Mistake — Watch

At least Kendall Jenner (Cecily Strong) seems to like it.

If the last several days are any indication, we could be talking about (and mocking) Pepsi’s ill-advised ad starring Kendall Jenner for a long time to come. “Saturday Night Live” wasted no time in doing just that, airing a digital short about the commercial’s creator realizing he’s made a terrible mistake. Watch below.

Beck Bennett plays the writer/director in question, and hearing him describe the ad’s premise aloud does little to make it sound less misguided. The commercial, which instantly provoked heated backlash from just about everyone who saw it, finds Jenner amidst an unspecified protest (including hilariously generic signs reading, among other things, “join the conversation”) and defusing potential tension by giving a police officer a can of Pepsi.

“Isn’t that, like, the best ad ever?” Bennett asks his sister on the phone after laying it out for her. The look on his face says it all. By then it’s far too late, of course, but at least Jenner (Cecily Strong) thinks the idea sounds “cute.”

