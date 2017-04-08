IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 143) – Why Did the Academy Change Its Rules Again?

Plus: Updates from several film festivals and big changes in the distribution landscape.

Just when you think you’re on break from Oscar season, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences shows up with a reminder that the work is never done. This week, the organization announced another rule change prohibits multi-part series from being eligible for the awards, a decision that would have disqualified last year’s best documentary winner “O.J.: Made in America.” What gives? That’s the starting point for the latest episode of Screen Talk, in which Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson scrutinize the Academy’s decision and whether it’s fair.

Plus, Eric’s at the San Francisco Film Festival and Anne went to the TCM one, so they share updates from those places and conclude by turning to a number of recent changes to the distribution landscape.