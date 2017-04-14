IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 144) – Here’s What We Think About the 2017 Cannes Lineup

What made the cut and what caught us by surprise? Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson look at the big picture of this year's exciting Cannes lineup.

The first quarter of 2017 has been a busy one for the film industry. From Sundance to the dramatic end of Oscar season, from SXSW to CinemaCon, there has been no shortage of new stories about the art and commerce of movies. But we’re just getting started on the conversation about cinema in 2017, as this week’s announcement of the Cannes Film Festival lineup proved beyond a doubt.

As usual, the snazzy French gathering unveiled a very promising selection of internationally renowned auteurs, in addition to a few unexpected ingredients. The twists were especially notable this year for the way they reflected changes in the industry — the inclusion of TV and Netflix-produced features are just two variables that caught us off-guard. In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson go through the program and explore some of its most important contents. They also debate a new movie in theaters, “The Lost City of Z.”

Listen to the full episode above.

