IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 145) – We Debate a Lot of New Movies

Plus: Highlights from the latest Cannes Film Festival announcements.

The Tribeca Film Festival kicked off this week, and with it, a whole lot of new movies to discuss. But Anne Thompson can’t discuss all of them — she’s sworn to secrecy as a member of the festival’s documentary jury. Instead, this week’s episode of Screen Talk kicks off with Thompson and Eric Kohn discussing some of the narrative highlights from the lineup. Then they turn to some big news out of Cannes, where the Directors Fortnight and Critics Week programs were announced this week, and somehow find their way to a debate about the latest “Fast and the Furious” movie.

Listen to the full episode above.

