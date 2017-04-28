IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 146) – Great New Documentaries Not Coming to a Theater Near You

Plus: Details from a promising new horror film festival.

The 2017 Tribeca Film Festival has come to an end, but we’re still sorting through which movies deserved attention this year. At IndieWire, we had a woman on the inside — our own Anne Thompson served on the documentary jury — and on this week’s episode of Screen Talk, she shares some of the highlights from that experience, including the films she hopes will get more attention in the weeks to come (currently, they don’t have distribution). But Screen Talk co-host Eric Kohn saw a few documentaries as well, and doesn’t exactly see eye-to-eye with Thompson about all of the highlights.

Meanwhile, Kohn explains why he’s out in Oregon for a new horror film festival, which leads the pair to a discussion of Jason Blum’s influential role in the state of the genre.

Listen to the full episode above.

