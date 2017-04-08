Sean Penn Slams His ‘Indian Runner’ Producer Steve Bannon: He’s ‘a Conniving Hateful Bloated Punk’

Penn has some choice words for Trump's chief strategist.

Long before he headed to the White House, Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon transitioned his career from Goldman Sachs to Hollywood. During that time, he worked as an executive producer on Sean Penn’s directorial debut “The Indian Runner” in 1991, and Death and Taxes asked Penn recently what he thought of Bannon.

READ MORE: Stephen K. Bannon’s Indie Film Career Contradicts His Alt-Right Vision

“Bannon was then, as he is now, simply another bitter Hollywood wannabe who went rogue by way of toxic narcissistic iconoclasm,” Penn said. “But, deep in his heart, he’s just a conniving hateful bloated punk who despises mankind. And then there are also the bad things about him…”

Penn is notably no fan of Trump, as he made clear in a December op-ed for The Daily Beast about the morning he learned the election results.

“Donald Trump, a petty, narcissistic, hate-mongering, reality show star who had spent his entire business life ripping off the less-privileged had prevailed,” he said. “I went numb, then got up and like many, I suppose, dragged myself through a day of utter bewilderment.

Watch the trailer for “The Indian Runner” below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.