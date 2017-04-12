Sean Spicer’s Holocaust Claim and ‘Veep’ Closing Credits Mashed Up in Genius Video — Watch

"This feels like an Emmy winning episode to me," Julia Louis-Dreyfus wrote about the video on Twitter.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is under fire once again after telling reporters at a press briefing on Tuesday that German dictator Adolf Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons” during World War II, suggesting that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has done worst things to his people than the Nazis did to the Jews. Spicer’s comment came as he was defending President Trump’s decision to authorize the launch of a military strike on Syria last Thursday.

Then, when a reporter asked Spicer to clarify his comment, his answer was even more confusing.”When you come to certain gas, there was no, he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing. I mean there was clearly […] there was not in the… he brought it to the Holocaust center,” Spicer explained evidently meaning the gas chambers used by the Nazis. “I understand that, but I’m saying the way that Assad used them when he went into town and dropped them down to innocent, into the middle of town […] So, the use of it, I appreciate the clarification.”

Now, YouTube user Dan Ketchum has created a video mashup that makes Spices’s comments seem like they were taken out of an episode of “Veep.” And Julia Louis-Dreyfus herself approves. “This feels like an Emmy winning episode to me,” the “Veep” star wrote on Twitter when sharing Ketchum’s video. Check out the genius clip below.

