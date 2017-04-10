‘Sense8’ Season 2 Trailer: The Sensates Prepare for War in Netflix’s Original Drama

Netflix's mystery-sci-fi series returns for a second season on May 5.

Season two of the Netflix original show “Sense8” looks just as stunning — if also mildly confusing — as the show’s first season. For those unfamiliar with the mystery-sci-fi series, here’s the official synopsis:

“‘Sense8’ is centered around eight characters, from different parts of the world, who experience a violent vision, and soon find themselves mentally connected by the experience. They become connected, able to see and talk to each other as though they were in the same place, with access to each other’s deepest secrets. Not only must the eight adapt to this new ability and to each other, they must figure out why their lives are now in jeopardy. In Season 2, dark forces continue to track the cluster of eight connected characters. The sensates will learn more about BPO, the secret organization searching for their cluster and others like them, and will work to protect themselves from this organization that is out to hunt and kill them.”

In the trailer, the character of Mr. Whispers (Terrence Mann), the main antagonist, proclaims that, “This is not a game. This is a war.” One of the main themes of the show is how strangers from different backgrounds all come together to advance a common goal. A tagline from the trailer for season two reads: “We are all worth fighting for.”

New episodes hit Netflix on May 5. To watch the trailer for season two, check out the video below.

