Seth Meyers Rips Trump Presidency’s Russian Connections: ‘There Are So Many Dots’ — Watch

We can't quite connect the dots between Trump and Russia, but "the Trump presidency is basically a six-year-old with chicken pox," joked Meyers.

“As of right now there is still no conclusive evidence connecting the dots that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to help him win the presidency, but there are so many dots,” Seth Meyers said last night while opening to his popular political segment, A Closer Look. “The Trump presidency is basically a six-year-old with chicken pox. And the rest of us are really f*cking itchy.”

Meyers went on to play a clip of former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn saying that if someone asks for immunity, it usually means they’ve committed a crime. (Last week, Flynn offered information to the FBI in exchange for immunity.)

Meyers also poked fun at White House press secretary Sean Spicer for his lightning-fast and unconvincing response to a reporter’s question about whether or not the White House was concerned about Flynn. “I almost feel bad for Sean Spicer, ” said Meyers. “You know that moment your girlfriend sees a text on your phone and says, ‘who’s Lisa?’ That moment is his whole life.”

The “Late Night” host also managed to get one in at congressman Devin Nunes about last week’s odd press conference: “So the White House gave Nunes the information, and then he brought it back to them. So basically, he’s a golden retriever.”

Watch the whole segment below:

