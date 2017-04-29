Seth Rogen and the Lonely Island Say They’re Working on a Fyre Festival–Like Movie

One hopes it turns out better than the actual festival.

By now you’ll have read all about Fyre Festival, the misbegotten music fest whose immediate downfall has provided countless people with their weekly schadenfreude fix. Perhaps less amused with the development than the rest of us — how could you do this, Ja!? — are Seth Rogen and the Lonely Island, who seem mildly annoyed that life is imitating art they’ve yet to create: “This seems like a good time to mention the movie we are making with @thelonelyisland about a music festival that goes HORRIBLY WRONG,” Rogen tweeted yesterday.

The Lonely Island chimed in with further confirmation: “For real, thinking about suing #FyreFestival for stealing our idea.” Said trio — which consists of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone — is responsible for last year’s “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,” 2007’s “Hot Rod” and a number of “Saturday Night Live” Digital Shorts (“Lazy Sunday,” “Dick in a Box,” “Like a Boss”).

No other details on the supposed film are available. Rogen was recently cast as the voice of Pumbaa in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Lion King,” while Samberg stars on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

This seems like a good time to mention the movie we are making with @thelonelyisland about a music festival that goes HORRIBLY WRONG. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 28, 2017

For real, thinking about suing #FyreFestival for stealing our idea. https://t.co/uiLxhzLg85 — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) April 28, 2017

