‘Shadowman’ First Look: Tribeca Documentary Explores the Life of ’80s NY Street Artist Richard Hambleton — Watch

“Shadowman” will have its world premiere in the World Documentary Competition section at the Tribeca Film Festival, on Friday, April 21. Oren Jacoby’s latest documentary explores the life and work of the 1980s New York street artist Richard Hambleton. Watch an exclusive first look clip from the film below.

Before Bansky, there was Richard Hambleton. In the ’80s, Hambleton’s “spooky” silhouette paintings —which looked like someone’s shadow and which he drew late at night— appeared on the sides of Manhattan buildings. Regarded as a genius of his time, as his work was on the rise in both demand and value. Hambleton fell victim to drug addiction and became homeless. Twenty years later, the artist is rediscovered and presented with the opportunity to redeem himself.

The documentary is directed and produced by Jacoby. Andy Valmorbida, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements and Carolyn Hepburn serve as executive producers. The film will be screening April 21, 22, 24 and 28 at Tribeca.

