Shia LaBeouf’s ‘Man Down’ Sold Only One Ticket During Its UK Opening Weekend

If Shia LaBeouf ever does a sequel to #ALLMYMOVIES in the UK, he could double the total viewership of “Man Down” on the other side of the pond. The actor’s war drama opened at exactly on theater in the town of Burnley over the weekend and sold exactly one ticket — comScore reported a gross of just £7 ($8.70). At least ticket prices are still reasonable there.

Stories like this come around every so often — the Katherine Heigl thriller “Zyzzyx Road” grossed just $30 back in 2006, for instance — but attracting five or six viewers is still preferable to just one. “Man Down” fared considerably better during its domestic run, bringing in a little more than $450,000 after opening here last December.

Gary Oldman, Jai Courtney and Kate Mara co-star in Dito Montile’s film, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2015 and stars LaBeouf as a veteran of the Iraq War dealing with PTSD.

