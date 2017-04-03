‘Shiners’ Trailer: Hot Docs Selection Explores the Incredible Lives of Shoe Shiners Around the World — Watch

Shoe shining like you've never seen it before.

Premiering at this year’s Hot Docs Festival, “Shiners” directed by Stacey Tenenbaum illustrates a tender humanity to the life of shoe shiners.

What creates another layer of interest to the film, besides its wholly unique topic, is the variance of opinion as to what shoe shining means to each individual. Some love the job, some use it as a way to make ends meet with the hope for better lives for their children, and some believe it to be an art form that is underappreciated.

The beginning of our exclusive trailer for the new doc opens with one man taking thoughtful time before actually shining the shoes. He prepares them and places wooden supports in them before he actually begins the process of cleaning them.

As the trailer progresses and the audience is introduced to more shoe shiners, some who are struggling to provide for their families and some who value their discipline as an art form, the audience is informed of the gamut of individuals who utilize shoe shining as means to their lives.

“Shiners” will screen on April 3 at the Hot Docs Festival. Check out the trailer below.

