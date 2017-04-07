‘I’m Dying Up Here’ Trailer: Showtime’s Comedian-Driven Drama Is Surprisingly Dark – Watch

Executive produced by Jim Carrey, this 1970s atmospheric take on the infamous LA comedy scene premieres June 4.

In the newest trailer for the upcoming Showtime Drama, “I’m Dying Up Here,” Melissa Leo – playing Goldie, the owner of the comedy club the drama’s set in – declares that “I nurse these kids! They latch on, and they don’t let go until I tell them when.” The aforementioned kids make up a large ensemble that includes guest actors like Sebastian Stan to Alfred Molina.

Based on William Knoedelseder’s best-selling book of the same name, “I’m Dying Up Here” follows a group of close-knit comedians in the LA comedy club scene, vying for a chance at stardom. For these comedians, stardom equates to getting a coveted spot on Johnny Carson, who in this iteration is portrayed by Dylan Baker.

READ MORE: The Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds’ Teaser: Showtime Dives Deep on Making of Seminal Album in New Documentary — Watch

With a heavy dose of drama in this comedy-drama, “I’m Dying Up Here” takes a jab at the dark side of making people laugh, questioning whether the lust for fame is ultimately a poison. With the no-nonsense Goldie leading her group of young comedians to what she assures them is success, the young folk face the cold reality that not all of them may reach this end goal.

The latest trailer celebrates a comedian’s relationship with their art and their audience. “You’re alchemists. You create pleasure from pain.” In a comedy scene that created such legends as Robin Williams and Jay Leno, this upcoming series promises a glimpse beyond excessive sideburns and glamorous wigs.

“I’m Dying Up Here” kicks off Showtime’s summer line-up, with a June 4 premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.