Sigourney Weaver Joins Stephen Colbert for an ‘Alien’ Spoof on ‘The Late Show’ — Watch

In space, no one can hear you complain to customer service.

If you’re excited at the prospect of even more “Alien” movies after next month’s “Alien: Covenant,” then you have something in common with Stephen Colbert. The “Late Show” host made mention of the enduring sci-fi/horror franchise last night, praising it for giving us hope that, “in the distant future, women might be allowed to be in charge of something.”

And while he could neither confirm nor disconfirm the possibility that Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) would appear in any future installments, Colbert did have a clip of what such a scene might look like. It opens with him reading a copy of “Facehugger Fancy” while on duty at the Weyland-Yutani health clinic. In comes Ripley, who breathlessly explains that the dreaded xenomorphs have breached their containment facility — an obvious emergency to which Colbert responds like a vaguely Kafkaesque customer-service rep.

After insisting that she’s “the woman who singlehandedly saved humanity every five-to-eight years for the last three decades,” Ripley is met with a dismissive reply from Colbert: “Oh my god, you’re Sarah Connor?” Watch the full bit below.

