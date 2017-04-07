How Sofia Coppola Helped Kirsten Dunst Film an Intense Sex Scene in ‘The Beguiled’

The dark drama from Focus Features hits theaters on June 23.

Sofia Coppola fans who pay close attention to the trailer for her upcoming film, “The Beguiled” may notice a quick shot of Colin Farrell and Kirsten Dunst in an intense sex scene, one that Dunst recently said was uncomfortable to shoot.

“I am on the floor and my clothes are being ripped,” Dunst told E! News at CinemaCon. “I don’t like it. To be honest, I’m like, ‘Let’s get this over with as fast as possible.’” Coppola was also intent on shooting the scene very quickly and moving on. “Sofia [said], ‘We’re going to get this done quick. We’re just gonna shoot it here, we’ll do three takes, be done,’” Dunst added.

Farrell also told stressed that, when shooting sex scenes, he always makes his co-star’s comfort the number one priority.

“Any love scenes that I’ve been a party to over the years, you just [do] whatever your female dance partner needs,” he told E! News. “I really think a woman should be the boss completely in those scenes, whatever she needs to make her comfortable and allow her to have the freedom to do the job she needs to do.”

“The Beguiled” is dark drama from Focus Features that follows a wounded Union soldier from the Civil War (Farrell) who seeks refuge at a girls’ school in Virginia, but ends up as a prisoner. The trailer shows the ensemble cast of Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning and Dunst tending to Farrell’s wounds before revealing their much more malicious agenda.

“The story is just really intriguing and sexy and fun and dark,” Coppola said at CinemaCon. “It takes a dark turn you wouldn’t expect.” Coppola also wrote the script for “The Beguiled,” which is based on a novel of the same name by Thomas Cullinan and was first brought to the big screen in 1971, starring Clint Eastwood. The film hits theaters on June 23.

Check out the first trailer from the film, released earlier this year, below:

