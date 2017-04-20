Sofia Coppola Directs Kirsten Dunst and Rashida Jones in New Calvin Klein Ad — Watch

The ad also stars Lauren Hutton and Laura Harrier, and features unreleased music by Phoenix.

Calvin Klein has released the director’s cut of their new underwear ad campaign for the spring. The ad hails from acclaimed director Sofia Coppola and stars Kirsten Dunst, Rashida Jones, Lauren Hutton, Nathalie Love, Laura Harrier, Chase Sui Wonders and model Maya Thurman-Hawke.

The short features an unreleased song by French alternative rock band Phoenix, whose frontman Thomas Mars is married to the “Marie Antoinette” helmer. The band is a frequent collaborator of Coppola, having written songs for some of her films, including 2003’s “Lost in Translation” and 2013’s “The Bling Ring.” Coppola also directed the band’s “Chloroform” video, released in December 2013.

Dunst stars alongside Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell and Elle Fanning in Coppola’s new dark drama, “The Beguiled,” which will compete for the Palme d’Or at Cannes. Check Coppola’s director’s cut of her new Calvin Klein ad below, as well as two other spots.







