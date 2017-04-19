‘Somewhere Beautiful’ Clip: Ambitious Homage to Atom Egoyan’s ‘Calendar’ Bakes Up Something Tasty — Watch

Albert Kodagolian's pays homage to Atom Egoyan's seminal "Calendar" in his examination of human connection.

“Somewhere Beautiful,” Albert Kodagolian’s tribute to Atom Egoyan’s classic “Calendar,” is a movie with layers, that’s for sure.

Shot on 16mm and 35mm film, Kodagolian split filming time between Argentina and Los Angeles, telling two different, intimate stories about human connection.

In South America, the story revolves around a love triangle and a photographer’s doomed relationship. In California, Kodagolian creates an alternate reality of his own life when he films himself caring for his two-year-old daughter as his marriage collapses. Egoyan was deeply involved in the making of the film, creating a collaborative relationship with Kodagolian throughout.

French film star Dominique Pinon stars in the film, along with Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Pablo Cedron, Maria Alche, and Robyn Buck.

“Somewhere Beautiful” opens in Los Angeles on April 21. Check out our exclusive clip below (plus the recipe to make the tasty cake).

