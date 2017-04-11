‘Son of Sofia’ Trailer: A Dark Coming-of-Age Story Gets a Fairy Tale Twist in Tribeca Premiere — Watch

The latest from Elina Psykou will bow at this month's Tribeca Film Festival.

Moving from one country to another is never easy. It’s even worse if you arrive to find that your mother has married a strange old man — at least that’s the case for Misha in the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival premiere, “Son of Sofia.”

IndieWire has an exclusive first look at Elina Psykou’s upcoming film, her second following her acclaimed debut “The Eternal Return of Antonis Paraskevask.”

Set during the 2004 Athens Olympics, “Son of Sofia” follows the dark, coming-of-age story of Misha, a highly imaginative 11-year old boy who travels from Russia to Athens to join his mother after a long time apart. Unbeknownst to Misha, a new father awaits for him there. In the exclusive trailer below, Psykou paints a dark yet tender story of a boy’s clash with adulthood as reality and fairy-tale become one.

“Son of Sofia” was written and directed by Elina Psykou and stars Viktor Khomut, Valery Tcheplanowa, Thanasis Papageorgiou, Artemis Havalits, Christos Stergioglou, Iro Maltezou.

The film will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in the International Narrative Competition on April 21. This year’s Tribeca Film Festival will run April 19 – 30.

Check out the exclusive trailer and a new poster for “Son of Sofia” below.

