‘Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View’ Reimagines the Series Through the Eyes of Supporting Characters

The book will be released this fall, the 40th anniversary of "A New Hope."

If you’ve ever wondered about the world of “Star Wars” beyond its best-known heroes and villains, a new book may expand the universe in a way you’ve always wanted. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of “A New Hope,” Del Rey is releasing the anthology book “Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View” this fall; anyone dying to know about the experiences of peripheral characters who don’t have even names onscreen will finally have their day.

Almost 50 authors are contributing the book, many of whom have already penned novels and other works in the “Star Wars” universe. All of them have done so free of charge, foregoing their proceeds to the book-providing nonprofit First Book. Penguin Random House has donated $100,000 to the organization, and Disney/Lucasfilm has donated 100,000 children’s books.

The official announcement teases that 40 stories will be told from the perspectives of such characters as “X-wing pilots who helped Luke destroy the Death Star to the stormtroopers who never quite could find the droids they were looking for.” Check out the cover below.

