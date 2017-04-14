‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer: First Look at Episode 8 Doesn’t Skimp on Action and Emotion — Watch

The next entry in the ever-expanding space saga debuts to shock and awe at Star Wars Celebration.

Arguably the event of this year’s Star Wars Celebration, Friday morning’s “The Last Jedi” panel promised to offer up a heavily anticipated first look at the eighth entry in the ever-expanding space saga, and the first footage from the Rian Johnson-directed feature did not disappoint.

READ MORE: Star Wars Celebration: 5 Ways This Year’s Event Will Impact the Franchise

Written and directed by “Brick” and “Looper” filmmaker Johnson, “The Last Jedi” picks up after the events of “The Force Awakens” and setting the stage for yet another major showdown between the light side and the dark side, bolstered by a Jedi-trained Rey (Daisy Ridley) and a more-angry-than-ever Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

The film stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Driver, Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, and Andy Serkis, who are all returning to their roles. New cast members include Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran, all in currently unknown roles.

READ MORE: Watch the Emotional Carrie Fisher Tribute Video Presented by Her Daughter Billie Lourd at Star Wars Celebration

Check out the very first trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” below.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will be released on December 15. “Star Wars: Episode IX,” which was also written by Johnson and will be helmed by “Safety Not Guaranteed” and “Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow, is scheduled to hit theaters in 2019.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.