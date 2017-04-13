‘Step’ Trailer: Sundance Documentary Winner Is Bound To Be A Major Summer Crowd-Pleaser — Watch

A group of young women determined to graduate from High School seek their Step team for solace.

Winning the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Inspirational Filmmaking at Sundance earlier this year, Amanda Lipitz’s “Step” follows Blessin Giraldo, Cori Grainger, Tayla Solomon, Gari McIntyre, and Paula Defat, a group of young women determined to be the first in their families to go to college. Set in Baltimore city, these young women use their high school step team (Lethal Ladies) as an expressive outlet to cope with the hardships of home life and pressures of school work.

“Step” illustrates the incredible determination of these young women and the amount of work they put in to their studies. After seeing the film at Sundance, Fox Searchlight acquired “Step” for roughly $4 million dollars. The film is scheduled for release on August 4.

To catch a glimpse of these young inspiring women, check out the trailer for “Step” below:

