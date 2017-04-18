‘Stephanie’: New Blumhouse Movie to World Premiere at ‘The Shining’ Hotel

The Akiva Goldsman-directed horror-thriller will open the first annual Overlook Film Festival.

Blumhouse Productions’ latest horror-thriller, “Stephanie,” is set to open the first annual Overlook Film Festival, marking the movie’s world premiere. The festival, which will “celebrate horror in all of its forms,” will run from Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30 at the historic Timberline Lodge located in Mt. Hood, Oregon, which was featured as the location of the infamous Overlook Hotel in Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining.”

Helmed by “Winter’s Tale” director Akiva Goldsman, “Stephanie” follows an orphaned young girl (played by Shree Crooks) with supernatural powers. Anna Torv and Frank Grillo play a couple who takes in the girl claiming to be her parents. “With this film, Akiva Goldsman has crafted a horror thriller that’s going to take audiences to unexpected places. We’re proud to be its site of premiere,” said Festival Co-Director Landon Zakheim in a press release.

“Stephanie” reunites Blumhouse with Goldsman, who executive produced the last three films in the studio’s “Paranormal Activity” franchise. Following the screening of the film at the festival, Goldsman and Blumhouse’s Jason Blum will participate in a Q&A and will unveil and screen their favorite “Paranormal Activity” film. The studio will also be presented with the festival’s Visionary Award, which honors a personality or company working to elevate the horror genre.

In its first year, the festival will feature 39 films (22 features and 17 short films) from 16 countries. The lineup was announced last week.

