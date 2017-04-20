The host brought in the "biggest O'Reilly fan, conservative pundit 'Stephen Colbert.'"

On Wednesday, Fox News announced that Bill O’Reilly is out of the network, following a sexual-harassment scandal that prompted more than 50 advertisers to pull out of “The O’Reilly Factor.” That same evening, during his opening monologue of “Late Show” Stephen Colbert weighed in on the issue.

“It’s not that big of a surprise, I guess, you know,” Colbert said. “We all saw this coming at us, like an old man cornering an intern in the break room. O’Reilly has been accused of sexual harassment for years…”

Colbert, then went on to read a segment from the statement issued by Fox when announcing O’Reilly’s departure from the network. “By ratings standards, Bill O’Reilly is one of the most accomplished TV personalities in the history of cable news,” the host read. “By ratings standards he is, by moral standards, he was a self-righteous landfill of angry garbage.”

The host added, referring to his character in “The Colbert Report,” “I owe a lot to Bill O’Reilly. I spent over nine years playing a character based largely on him. And then, 12 months in therapy to de-bloviate myself.”

Then, Colbert brought in the “biggest O’Reilly fan, conservative pundit ‘Stephen Colbert.'” “Suddenly sexual harassment’s a crime?” Colbert scoffed. “But that’s the country we live in now: Obama’s Trump’s America.” Watch the complete segment below.

