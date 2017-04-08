Stephen Colbert Debuts Amazing ‘Gay Clown’ Putin Cartoon After Russian Ban

The Kremlin probably won't love this fabulous "Late Show" short.

Vladimir Putin has banned images depicting him as a “gay clown,” according to The Washington Post. Since the order, the internet has been flooded with said depictions of the Russian president, and Stephen Colbert joined in on the subversive fun during the April 7 episode of “The Late Show.”

“Because this is America, for now, and we can do anything we want, ‘The Late Show’ has put together our own artistic interpretation of Vladimir Putin,” Colbert said.

In 2013, Russia banned “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations,” as well as letting gay couples adopt children, but Putin has claimed that the country is tolerant of alternative lifestyles.

“The problem of sexual minorities in Russia had been deliberately exaggerated from the outside for political reasons, I believe, without any good basis,” he told “60 Minutes” in 2015. “We have no persecution at all. People of non-traditional sexual orientation work, they live in peace, they get promoted, they get state awards for their achievements in science and arts or other areas. I personally have awarded them medals.”

Watch the hilarious cartoon below:

