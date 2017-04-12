Stephen Colbert Throws His Staff a Pizza Party Each Week Their Ratings Beat Jimmy Fallon

Colbert's "Late Show" has topped Fallon's "Tonight Show" in ratings for nine consecutive weeks.

Stephen Colbert has dethroned Jimmy Fallon. For nine consecutive weeks, Colbert’s “The Late Show” has topped Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” in ratings, becoming the most viewed show in late-night television, as reported by The New York Times.

Colbert has been able to grow his audience tremendously in the last 12 months. At this time last year, Fallon had more than a million viewers over Colbert. According to the Times, back then, CBS’ Chief Executive Les Moonves was concerned about Colbert’s ratings.

Now, to celebrate his ratings victory over Fallon, on Tuesdays, the day rating results come out, Colbert treats his staff to pizza, something they all look forward to. “It’s pizza day!” Colbert announced last Tuesday, as per the paper, while some staff members could be heard saying, “Pizza! Pizza!”

In recent months, Colbert has benefited from his critique against the Donald Trump administration. In his show, the host has tackled issues such as the new internet privacy bill and Trump’s budget cuts.