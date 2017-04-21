Stephen Colbert Tries Starbucks’ New Unicorn Frappuccino and Wants to Die — Watch

"I have no idea how many unicorns they're grinding up for these things -- but I'm guessing PETA is furious."

Starbucks flexed its creative muscles this week by announcing a new drink: The Unicorn Frappuccino, which they created to be “Instagrammable,” so we know they invent words as well as they do sugary death drinks. Or, as Stephen Colbert called the concoction on “The Late Show” last night: “A sugary affront to God.”

The creators of the Pumpkin Spice Latte released their new drink Wednesday to cries from baristas begging customers not to order it. Ever the contrarian, Colbert braved the sugar and spice and everything nice to take a sip on live television. As if his facial expression didn’t say it all, Colbert said: “Tastes like I french kissed Tinkerbell. That’s not weird — she’s an adult, she’s just really small.”

Making fun of the company’s play at Instagram tags, which they proudly admit in a press release, Colbert said: “It’s true, it’s their most Instagrammable drink since the Starbucks Cataccino,” with an admittedly adorable photo of a cat in a cup with whipped cream on its head. (The wonders of Photoshop).

If you’re on the fence about whether or not you want to try one of these heart attacks in a cup, let Colbert give you the answer:

