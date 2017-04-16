Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner Vie for Power Over Trump on ‘SNL’ — Watch

Two men enter, one man leaves.

Steve Bannon, recently quoted as saying “I love a gunfight” in regard to the battle for influence over Donald Trump, appears to be losing his duel. “Saturday Night Live” played on that conflict in last night’s cold open, which saw Alec Baldwin return alongside host Jimmy Fallon, who played the apparent victor in this ongoing quest for control over our impressionable commander-in-chief: Jared Kushner.

READ MORE: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: Live In Every Time Zone, It’s Jimmy Fallon

Kushner, whose qualifications for his long list of duties include being the president’s son-in-law, is reluctant to speak but happy to show off his bulletproof vest and carefully chosen sunglasses. After consulting with Mike Pence — whose habit of calling his wife “mother” even weirds out the thrice-married star of last year’s most (in)famous leaked audiotape — Trump calls in his two most trusted advisors for what ends up being a reality TV-style competition to win his heart.

READ MORE: Melissa McCarthy Returns to ‘SNL’ as Sean Spicer to Tell the Story of Passover — Watch

It’s elimination night, and only one man gets to stay on as consigliere. Watch below to see who wins that dubious honor.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.