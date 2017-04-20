‘Suicide Squad’: VFX Video Shows That Cara Delevingne Was Digitally Slimmed — Watch

A GIF also illustrates how the actress' waist was digitally altered to look smaller.

A new video by FilmIsNow Movie Bloopers & Extras breaks down the visual effects work done by Imageworks on “Suicide Squad.” The clip has sparked some controversy as it seems to show that Cara Delevingne was digitally retouched to look slimmer. Now, a GIF has also surfaced showing how the waist of the model-turned-actress was digitally altered to look smaller. Watch the GIF and the trailer below.

In David Ayer’s superhero film, Delevingne played Enchantress, a.k.a. June Moone. The film’s all-star cast included Will Smith (as Deadshot0), Jared Leto (in the role of The Joker), Margot Robbi (Harley Quinn) and Viola Davis (Amanda Waller).

“Suicide Squad” was released in the United States in August of last year. It grossed over $745 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, making it one of the highest grossing movies of 2016. It cleaned up at the box office, but was plagued by bad reviews (it’s currently sitting at a 26% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes).

