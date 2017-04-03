Taika Waititi Talks ‘Swingers,’ ‘A Fish Called Wanda’ and His Appreciation For Indies — Watch

The filmmaker sits down with Tribeca Shortlist to talk his favorite indie films, complete with one hilarious "Aliens" impersonation.

Tribeca Shortlist is a streaming service which curates films based on the preferences of its so-called Shortlister, who can be actors, producers, writers, directors and more (just as long as they love movies). This April, their designated Shortlister is filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi.

Known for his previous award-winning (and box office-smashing) film “The Hunt For the Wilderpeople” and his upcoming Marvel conquest “Thor: Ragnarok,” Waititi recently sat down with the good people at Tribeca Shortlist to discuss his appreciation for the indies that influenced him.

From “Swingers” to “The Thing,” in our exclusive videos, Waititi discusses how these films opened his eyes to the independent realm of filmmaking and that “cinema could be more than just giant films, blockbusters, and action films.”

Turns out, that all began when he was just a young man geeking out over the cool aesthetic of Doug Liman’s “Swingers.” As Waititi tells it, the film hit “during that period of super cool cinema…it was about underground actors and it was very rock and roll.” Check out the video below.

Growing up and living in New Zealand, Waititi was very influenced by American and UK comedy, and he even mentions how the majority of people he knew actually gravitated to UK comedy more than American. Not surprising when you have the genius of the Monty Python crew.

In the next video, Waititi talks about growing up and watching all the Python films and loving them and how “A Fish Called Wanda” was “a huge deal for us when growing up.”

Waititi also did a Quickfire video with Tribeca Shortlist, where he discloses his favorite horror film (“The Thing”) and the movie he’s seen numerous times (“The Graduate”).

However, the best part of this clip is his hilarious impersonation of Hudson from the movie “Aliens.” Please check it out.

