‘The Bad Batch’ Trailer: Ana Lily Amirpour Dares Us to Find Comfort in the Wasteland

Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves and Jim Carrey star.

Neon is off to a strong start. After enjoying a successful debut with the Anne Hathaway–starring “Colossal,” which opened in theaters last Friday, the newest distributor in town has released the trailer for Ana Lily Amirpour’s “The Bad Batch.” The writer/director’s sophomore effort has earned comparisons to both “Mad Max” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” apparently living up to the strangeness of “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” and then some. Watch below.

READ MORE: ‘The Bad Batch’ Review: Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves’ Thriller Is ‘Mad Max’ Meets ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ — Venice Film Festival

Beginning with an ominous bird perched atop a “find comfort” sign, the trailer introduces us to our one-legged heroine (Suki Waterhouse), a group of imposing body-builders led by Jason “Khal Drogo” Momoa, a sagacious Keanu Reeves and everyone else trying to eke out an existence in this post-apocalyptic wasteland.

READ MORE: ‘The Bad Batch’ Clips: Jason Momoa and Suki Waterhouse Lift Weights and Run for Their Lives in Ana Lily Amirpour’s Cannibal Drama

Giovanni Ribisi, Yolonda Ross, Jim Carrey and Diego Luna all co-star. Neon will release “The Bad Batch” in theaters on June 23.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.